DNR estimates wolf population up 13%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of wolves in the state has increased by about 13% from last year.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that surveys put the overwinter population between 1,034 to 1,057 wolves.

The 2018-19 estimate was 914 to 978 wolves. The number of packs detected increased from 243 to 256.

The agency believes that based on modeling the actual wolf population is 1,195 wolves.

