Advertisement

DNR estimates wolf population up 13%

(KKCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of wolves in the state has increased by about 13% from last year.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that surveys put the overwinter population between 1,034 to 1,057 wolves.

The 2018-19 estimate was 914 to 978 wolves. The number of packs detected increased from 243 to 256.

The agency believes that based on modeling the actual wolf population is 1,195 wolves.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neenah student hit, killed by car

Updated: moments ago
The student was hit on his bicycle less than a mile from Neenah High School

Politics

Sen. Johnson exposed to coronavirus, cancels appearance with Trump

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson says he tested negative but has been placed in quarantine.

News

Sheboygan police looking for witnesses to solve hit-and-run

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area of 1600-block of N. 12th Street between 9:30 P.M. and 12:30 A.M.

News

Special Olympics Wisconsin holds first sports tournament since start of pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Special Olympics Wisconsin held their first sports tournament in six months Sunday, also making it the first event with the organizations new Return to Play plan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bay Port High School teacher dies after being diagnosed with COVID-19

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents and staff says Heidi Hussli died Thursday after a brief hospitalization.

News

Wisconsin sets one-day record 2,034 coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin sets new records with the latest batch of tests as the coronavirus spread grows.

News

DNR asks hunters for deer heads as they track CWD in Wisconsin

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deer heads can be dropped off at local sampling stations or self-service kiosks or by contacting a DNR biologist.

News

Neenah High School student hit by vehicle dies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The student’s name was not released, but officers described the victim as a juvenile male. Police had recently notified the family.

News

Unique mini-golf event raises money for local non-profits

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
The three-day event starts Thursday, Sept. 17 and goes through Saturday, Sept. 19.

News

DOJ: Man shot three people outside Mayville apartments before shooting himself

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The DOJ says the shooter and three victims are expected to survive.