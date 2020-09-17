Advertisement

Confident Adams and Packers prepare for home opener against Lions

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, center, celebrates with teammates Aaron Rodgers, left, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, right, after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, center, celebrates with teammates Aaron Rodgers, left, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, right, after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers start Lions Week prep on the practice field, offensive linemen Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick were back to work on Wednesday. Both were limited in practice. And defensive stalwart Kenny Clark, with his groin injury, was not able to practice at all.

On the Lions side of the injury ledger, the Detroit cornerbacks are in a world of hurt. Darius slay is gone (traded to Philadelphia in the offseason). And Detroit’s top 3 current corners are injured. Justin Coleman was placed on Injured Reserve this week. Desmond Trufant did not practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury. And rookie Jeff Okudah is coming off a hamstring injury that kept him out of the opener (though Okudah did practice Wednesday).

The Lions defense will be tested by the Packers pre-snap motioning that tests young defenders' eye discipline and gap integrity after the snap.

“I can tell you the motions aren’t going anywhere,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “Those are going to stay. For a long time I didn’t want any motion. Mike (McCarthy) didn’t like a lot of motion either and we just kind of lined up and went. For us now, though, it’s a part of our offense. Every play is a possibility of I think of having motion in it.”

On Sunday the Packers expect to see Lions running back Adrian Peterson a t his best. The 35-year-old back is coming of a 96-yard effort in the opener and is defying his age.

“He is definitely defying the odds because I look at what he did last week and he still looks explosive and dynamic,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “He is an elite back.”

“I think it’s pretty rare,” Rodgers said. “He is that guy. In my generation of playing in this league the last 15 years, to me he is the most talented back that we’ve seen. Not many people can combine speed, power, moves, all in one.”

Davante Adams is looking to back up his franchise-record-tying 14 catches in the opener. And Rodgers has long thought his star receiver had the ability to re-write records. Rodgers saw something early on.

“Confidence,” Rodgers said. “And real confidence. I think some guys step on the field and feel they are the best player on the field. And some of it is false confidence and bravado, kind of a rebuttal to the insecurity that they maybe feel about their own abilities. There have been a few guys over the years who have real confidence and Davante Adams has since he got here.”

