Clintonville Public School District to bring $37 million referendum before voters in November

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Clintonville Public School District prepares to bring its biggest referendum yet before voters in November.

The proposal $37 million investment focused on district-wide improvements for the next generation.

Banners in the City of Clintonville not only welcome visitors but promote ‘Great Schools.’ The referendum hopes to make them even better.

“We would add a new middle school addition on the existing high school to create a sixth through twelfth grade building," said David Dyb, Clintonville Public School District Superintendent. "We would then upgrade and renovate the existing middle school to become a new elementary school, and that would create a north side campus for all of our buildings in one location.”

No referendums in Clintonville have passed since 2000 when voters did approve a nearly $23 million referendum to build the Clintonville High School building.

Dyb tells Action 2 News planning for the referendum this November started 18 months ago with board members working with the community to address the needs of the district.

He says voting ‘yes’ in November comes at no increase to tax rates.

“With the current low interest rates, our projected favorable State General Aid projections, and the fact that we’re retiring all debt, we can complete this referendum to the existing tax rate here in Clintonville,” said Dyb.

Getting community support for the referendum looks different in the midst of a pandemic with limited opportunities to answer questions face-to-face.

“We will get information out on our Facebook page and on our website,” said Dyb. “We’ll be doing mailers and inserts to let people know. We’ll also do a couple of virtual sessions in October.”

In the end, Dyb believes it benefits the school district to put the referendum on the ballot this November. “In general, you want as many people as possible voting on a referendum election, and having it dovetail on a presidential election, we’re going to have more voters out there and a truer depiction of our community."

