Carnival cancels more cruises, plans to sell 18 ships

Not setting sail
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.
Carnival announced this week that Caribbean cruises are canceled through the end of January.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Carnival Cruise Lines is paring down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it will cancel all voyages until early next year.

Other voyages are canceled into the spring.

Anyone who had a cruise already booked will receive a credit or refund.

Carnival also announced plans to sell 18 ships, almost 30% of its fleet.

The cruise line is selling its older, less efficient ships.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

