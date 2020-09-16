TURNING COOLER TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW

A cold front will continue to pull away from Wisconsin through the rest of the day. There’s a very small chance for a spotty shower to pop up, but most will remain dry. There’s still some smoke in the air today, but expect clearer skies tomorrow.

Temperatures today will be on the warmer side, highs in the mid 70s, but following the cold front the temperatures tomorrow will be on the cooler side. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. In addition to cooler daytime highs, the overnight lows will be cooler. Lows fall to the 30s and 40s in northeast Wisconsin the next 3 nights, leading to frost across the far north each night. If you still have cold sensitive plants in the garden be sure to protect them.

Meanwhile the extended outlook is pretty quiet, the next rain threat isn’t until early next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds and smoky sun. A bit breezy. A brief shower is possible. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Much cooler... FROST FAR NORTH. LOW: 45 (30s north)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk... More frost at night to the NORTH. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another bout of frost at night to the NORTH. HIGH: 59 LOW 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 62 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a late shower or storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of a shower. HIGH: 74

