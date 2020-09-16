Advertisement

TURNING COOLER TONIGHT INTO TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will continue to pull away from Wisconsin through the rest of the day. There’s a very small chance for a spotty shower to pop up, but most will remain dry. There’s still some smoke in the air today, but expect clearer skies tomorrow.

Temperatures today will be on the warmer side, highs in the mid 70s, but following the cold front the temperatures tomorrow will be on the cooler side. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. In addition to cooler daytime highs, the overnight lows will be cooler. Lows fall to the 30s and 40s in northeast Wisconsin the next 3 nights, leading to frost across the far north each night. If you still have cold sensitive plants in the garden be sure to protect them.

Meanwhile the extended outlook is pretty quiet, the next rain threat isn’t until early next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds and smoky sun. A bit breezy. A brief shower is possible. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Much cooler... FROST FAR NORTH. LOW: 45 (30s north)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk... More frost at night to the NORTH. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another bout of frost at night to the NORTH. HIGH: 59 LOW 39

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 62 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a late shower or storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of a shower. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather arrives tonight

Updated: 12 minutes ago
This front is the leading edge of some much cooler air, which will hang around through the rest of the week.

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
A cold front is knifing its way southward through Wisconsin.

Forecast

MUCH COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES INTO TONIGHT...

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another mild day

Updated: 7 hours ago
Partly cloudy, warm, and still breezy.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies continue overnight, clouds and sprinkles possible Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Hazy skies continue overnight, clouds and sprinkles possible Wednesday

Forecast

ONE MORE MILD DAY...

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions, hazy skies continue this evening

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions, hazy skies continue this evening

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
It’s warm and windy today with highs into the upper 70s and a southwest wind gusting to 35 mph.

Forecast

WARM AND WINDY TODAY... COOLER FOR THE LATE WEEK

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like day

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT
We’ll see our high temperatures soar into the upper 70s to about 80 degrees.