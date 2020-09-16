Programming note: Major League Baseball on WBAY-TV

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC is making a switch to programming for the Major League Baseball playoffs this week. “General Hospital,” “GMA3” and “Dr. Phil” will not air during wild card series coverage. Games start Tuesday:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Thursday, Oct. 1: To be announced

Friday, Oct. 2 (if necessary): To be determined

“General Hospital” fans won’t miss new episodes because the ABC network is pre-empting its own programming and will hold new episodes for when the show returns. ABC airs repeats of “General Hospital” on Fridays.

New episodes of “Dr. Phil,” which is a syndicated program, will be carried at 2:05 A.M. on WBAY-TV 2. You may need to set your DVR manually.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.