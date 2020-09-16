Advertisement

Programming note: Major League Baseball on WBAY-TV

(WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ABC is making a switch to programming for the Major League Baseball playoffs this week. “General Hospital,” “GMA3” and “Dr. Phil” will not air during wild card series coverage. Games start Tuesday:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: To be announced
  • Friday, Oct. 2 (if necessary): To be determined

“General Hospital” fans won’t miss new episodes because the ABC network is pre-empting its own programming and will hold new episodes for when the show returns. ABC airs repeats of “General Hospital” on Fridays.

New episodes of “Dr. Phil,” which is a syndicated program, will be carried at 2:05 A.M. on WBAY-TV 2. You may need to set your DVR manually.

