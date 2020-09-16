Advertisement

Packers great Charles Woodson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Charles Woodson. AP Photo
Charles Woodson. AP Photo(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers defensive great Charles Woodson is among the first-year eligible players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Woodson and 13 other modern-era greats are are among the first-year nominees. Quarterback Peyton Manning is also on the list.

Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth calls Woodson a “slam dunk” Hall of Famer.

The cornerback was with the Packers from 2006 to 2012. He holds the team record with nine interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Packers great Donald Driver is on the list of nominees. The wide receiver has been nominated before but has yet to make his way into Canton.

CLICK HERE for the full list of modern-era nominees for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten says football season to start weekend of Oct. 23-24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to start the season after delaying it due to COVID-19.

News

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Latest News

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

Packers

On the Clock: Packers’ season opener victory edition

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT
Our panel of Packers pundits on Aaron Rodgers and Coach LaFleur's second-year offense, the game-tying score, Jaire Alexander's playmaking abilities, the Vikings' 4th quarter scores and more!

Sports

On the Clock: Season opener victory edition

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT
Our panel of Packers pundits on the Packers offense, Jaire Alexander's playmaking, and the Vikings' 4th quarter

News

Packers fans celebrate first game day during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Plenty of Packers fans want to celebrate the start of the season. But, because of the pandemic, some are figuring out how to adjust their typical game day traditions.

News

Cubs’ Mills no-hits Brewers for baseball’s 2nd no-hitter

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Cubs right-hander Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season, completing the 16th such gem in Chicago franchise history in a 12-0 romp over the Milwaukee Brewers.

News

Packers to wear helmet decal honoring Willie Davis for 2020 season

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:57 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers have announced they will be wearing a decal honoring the life of former player Willie Davis for the entire 2020 season on their helmets.