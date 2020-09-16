Advertisement

Oconto County deer tissue tests positive for virus causing sometimes fatal disease

(WAGM)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR says a tissue sample found in an Oconto County deer has tested positive for a virus which causes epizootic hemorrhagic disease, also known as EHD.

The disease, according to the DNR, can be fatal to deer.

State officials say the virus which causes EHD is carried by midges, which are small flies also known as biting gnats or no-see-ums.

According to the DNR, the virus doesn’t infect humans, and people aren’t at risk of developing the disease from the virus even if they handle infected deer, eat venison from infected deer, or are bitten by infected midges.

Although EHD is common across the southern and western portions of the country, it does show up in the Midwest, and can be fatal, especially to populations which have limited previous exposure to the virus.

Officials say the disease is typically short lived, and the flies which carry the disease die with the first hard frost, and when a deer has EHD, they typically die within seven days of infection.

In addition, the DNR says the carcasses from deer which died due to EHD aren’t a threat to spreading the disease to other deer since the virus doesn’t survive for long once an infected deer dies, and the carcasses won’t be collected or removed.

Officials say they advise against handling any deer carcasses as other harmful bacteria and viruses may be present in the carcass.

The following can be clinical signs of EHD in deer:

  • Excessive salivation or foaming around the nose and mouth
  • Appearing weak and approachable by humans
  • Carcasses found in or near water sources, as infected deer will often lay in water to cool down or drink

According to the DNR, the infection in Oconto County was identified after a landowner contacted the agency about seeing seven dead deer on a 40-acre property in the area north of Oconto Falls. Officials say two other deer were found dead on a neighboring property, and were also reported to the DNR.

Last fall, DNR officials say an EHD outbreak in Crawford and six surrounding counties affected about 300 deer, and in 2012, another outbreak is suspected of killing about 380 deer in Dane and Columbia counties.

If you see a sick or dead deer, you’re asked to contact your county wildlife biologist, which can be found here, and provide the following information:

  • Condition of the deer
  • Exact location of where the deer was observed
  • Condition of the carcass/carcasses

