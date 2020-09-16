Advertisement

Neenah School District asks community to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols

(WSAW)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - An area school district is asking for the community’s help in its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that in-person classes can continue five days a week.

Unlike other districts, which have had to close schools because of outbreaks, Neenah has been an exception - so far - prompting the question if anything is being done differently to keep the doors open.

The five days of in-person classes make the district stand out alone among area districts, and the school board president wants to make sure that doesn’t change.

On the same day school started in Neenah, the school board also passed a resolution advising the entire community to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols, especially since 80% of the district’s more than 6,700 students opted to attend class in-person.

“While we do have limited influence over kids while they’re in school, outside of school we really don’t have any influence on them. So, the more our community can come together to stop the spread of COVID, the more likely we will be able to keep our schools open longer,” said Brian Epley, the President of the Neenah Joint School District.

Even schools operating hybrid learning models have had building closures because of positive cases, including three in Oshkosh.

It’s a scenario Neenah hopes to avoid.

“So far I think we’re pleased with the start we’ve had over the first couple of weeks,” said Jim Strick, the district’s communications manager. “We’ve had a few cases here and there but families have done a great job of alerting us to that right away. A lot of them have been quarantining even before they tested positive so they really had no close contacts in the school.”

Any change in the plan is tough, for both students and faculty.

“It’s really important to keep them all in-person continuously,” said Epley.

The district tells Action 2 News it has also had success in getting students to wear a mask, which is another reason they believe there hasn’t been a major classroom outbreak.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Security camera footage shows struggle between suspect, officer in Menasha

Updated: 32 minutes ago
An incident inside a Menasha store led to the arrest of a Fox Crossing man, and two Menasha Police Officers being injured.

News

2 officers injured, man arrested following disturbance call

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to police, officers were originally called to a store on the 1200 block of Appleton Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man with an ax causing a disturbance.

News

Sarah Thomsen discusses First Alert Investigation of online pharmacies

Updated: 4 hours ago
Choose drugs carefully. Some from foreign country are making people sick. Some came laced with other drugs.

News

$150,000 car donated to Rawhide

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 1965 Pontiac GTO is the most valuable car ever donated to Rawhide

Latest News

News

Security video shows car-ambulance crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
1 person in the car died from the Fond du Lac crash

News

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

News

Medical school program tackles rural Wisconsin doctor shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Rural Wisconsin is in dire need of physicians who want to work in small communities. Reports and statistics back it up, and a program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is working hard to get more medical students interested in making their careers in rural areas.

News

Planning moves forward for new Appleton Public Library building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Woodford also wants to use the library at its current location as a focal point for neighborhood revitalization efforts.

News

Lambeau Field prepped for fan-less home opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
The stands are going to look a lot different this weekend

News

Car hits ambulance, killing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state patrol says the car ran a red light at 4:30 Tuesday morning