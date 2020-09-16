MUCH COOLER WEATHER ARRIVES INTO TONIGHT...

A cold front is knifing its way southward through Wisconsin. Behind this boundary, we’ll see a mix of clouds and smoky sunshine. Moisture along this front is sparse, so we’re only expecting a few brief showers into this afternoon, mainly NORTHEAST of the Fox Valley.

This front is the leading edge of some much cooler air, which will hang around through the rest of the week. High temperatures today will range from the upper 60s across the Northwoods, to the middle 70s in the Fox Valley... But look for high temperatures to be much closer to 60 degrees from tomorrow through Saturday.

We’re also keeping an eye on those overnight low temperatures. The next few nights, lows will be in the 30s across the Northwoods. That’s cold enough for more frosty weather. The National Weather Service has issued another FROST ADVISORY tonight for north-central Wisconsin and along the Upper Michigan border. If you live in northern Wisconsin and have cold-sensitive plants that you would like to keep alive, cover them up over the next three nights.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Clouds and smoky sun. A bit breezy. A brief shower is possible. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Much cooler... FROST FAR NORTH. LOW: 44 (30s north)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Cooler and brisk... More frost at night to the NORTH. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another bout of frost at night to the NORTH. HIGH: 58 LOW 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 62 LOW 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a late shower or storm. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of a shower. HIGH: 73

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.