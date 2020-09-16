Advertisement

FROST CHANCES MAKE A RETURN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Sep. 16, 2020
A cold front dropped through the area today bringing some patchy clouds. A northwest wind behind the front will bring MUCH COOLER air back into the region overnight. The FAR NORTH could have some patchy frost by daybreak.

Thursday will feature some sun (less near the Lake), but the noticeable change will be daytime high temperatures some 10-15 degrees cooler than the past few days! The chilly air hangs around into the start of the weekend offering a few more frosty nights ahead. It does turn milder by Sunday with some 70s returning for the start of the new work week. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a stray shower Monday into Tuesday... A slightly better chance of a thundershower Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N-NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

FRIDAY: NE-E 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Much cooler... FROST FAR NORTH. LOW: 45 (30s north)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny - except a few more clouds Lakeside. MUCH COOLER. More frost at night. HIGH: 62 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another bout of frost at night. HIGH: 60 LOW 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 62 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. SMALL CHANCE of a late shower or storm. HIGH: 71 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. SMALL CHANCE of a shower. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 77

