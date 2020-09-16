Former school official pleads guilty in federal child porn case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former high-ranking New York schools official arrested in a local internet child sex sting has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge.

David Hay, 40, entered the plea Tuesday in Green Bay’s Federal District Court. He faces a possible sentence of five-to-20 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography.

The charge stems from May of 2010 when Hay was working at a school in Wisconsin. Federal prosecutors say he exchanged emails with a 15-year-old victim. During the communication, Hay received sexually explicit images and videos from the victim. Hay also sent images of himself to the teen.

Hay worked at Kettle Moraine High School from 2008 to 2011. He resigned due to issues with licensing and misuse of a district credit card. From 2011 to 2014, Hay was principal at Tomah High School.

Recently, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff to the New York City Chancellor of Schools.

Hay was arrested last December at General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee. Federal prosecutors claim he had sexually explicit conversations on a dating app with an undercover Neenah police investigator who Hay believed was a 14-year-old boy named Colton.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Hay discussed “making plans to meet up with the minor to engage in sexual activity” and reserved a whirlpool suite at a Fox Valley hotel.

Investigators searched Hay’s phone after his arrest and say they found sexually explicit photos of a former student during Hay’s time in Wisconsin.

Investigators contacted the former student, who confirmed he was under 18 when the photos were taken. He said he never had inappropriate contact with Hay when he was underage but might have sent the photos to Hay when he was an adult.

Hay’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18 in Green Bay’s federal court.

