Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Shawano County, Oconto County

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the invasive emerald ash borer in the Town of Little Suamico and the city of Shawano.

This is the first positive identification of emerald ash borer in Oconto County and Shawano County. DNR forest health specialist Alex Feltmeyer estimates the species has been present in both locations for at least three-to-four years. This is the first confirmation of it.

The invasive insect kills ash trees. Once the EAB infests an ash tree, it dies within four-to-six years.

The DNR encourages woodland owners who own 10 or more acres to meet with a DNR forester. CLICK HERE for more information.

Signs of EAB infestation include woodpecker damage, thinning of the tree crown, D-shaped exit holes and branches sprouting low on the trunk.

EAB was discovered in Green Bay in 2009 and spread in the state.

“To make matters worse, prolonged wetness, including record rainfall in 2019, has already killed ash trees growing in swamps,” reads a statement from the DNR.

“Citizens can help slow the spread of EAB and other invasive insects and diseases that kill trees by not moving firewood,” says the DNR.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.