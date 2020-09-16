Advertisement

Diemel family speaks after bringing home remains of murdered Shawano County brothers

Although it’s been more than a year, the family says each day still feels like a nightmare.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Just this week the remains of two Shawano County brothers killed in Missouri were brought back home. Wednesday, in a conversation only on Action 2 News, Aisha Morales spoke to the wife of Nick Diemel and the mother of both Nick and Justin. Although it’s been more than a year, the family says each day still feels like a nightmare.

When asked how they’ve been coping this past year, Lisa said: “Family, my mom, Pam, and if I didn’t have the family and friends, I don’t know what I would be doing.”

Pam said: “I’ve got good days and I’ve got bad days, mostly bad days.”

Nick Diemel was a loving husband. He and Lisa were high school sweethearts and he was her best friend. She said one of the hardest things is now raising their four kids who lost their dad. She said she’s taking it one day at a time.

“That touch Nick had, that’s forever gone from them, Emmy was one years old, so she really has no memories of him,” said Lisa Diemel.

Justin, Pam said, had the best smile. He was a great son, brother, and friend. At only the age of 24 when we was murdered, he had a lot of life still ahead of him.

“He enjoyed doing family things, we all enjoyed doing the family thing all the time, and him and Taylor were just -- he was going to ask her to marry him, the next month and then that happened,” said Pam Diemel.

The family says while it is true they want justice, it won’t bring back either of the men but they credit Mitch Allen who is running for sheriff in Caldwell County, Missouri for keeping them up to date on the case. This is a fight they will not give up on.

“I don’t think there’s ever going to be true justice there was no reason for any of this to happen, so Garland can get the death penalty, the other people involved can be held accountable and charged as well, it’s never going to bring Nick or Justin back,” said Lisa Diemel.

Now that they have the remains the family is planning a public visitation and celebration of life at the Navarino Ball Diamond in Bonduel later this month.

