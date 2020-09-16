Big Ten says football season to start weekend of Oct. 23-34

(WBAY) - College football fans rejoice. The Big Ten Conference will start its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-34.

The Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously to start the season after delaying it due to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Badgers are part of the Big Ten Conference.

The conference says it has adopted “adopted significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.”

The conference will require daily COVID-19 testing, with results needed before each practice or game. This is for athletes, coaches, trainers and others on the field.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee. “The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

Daily testing starts Sept. 30.

The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) adopted significant medical protocols and has voted unanimously to resume the football season starting the weekend of October 23-24, 2020: https://t.co/b5yHShGb1D — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) September 16, 2020

