2020 Coats for Kids launches with four-city drive-thru event

Fall is here, winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate. To make sure every child has a warm coat this winter, WBAY and Woodward radio stations are teaming up with the Salvation Army and local dry cleaners and other sponsors.

The 2020 Coats for Kids drive starts with a drive-thru event Saturday, September 26, at these four locations from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M. sponsored by Fox Communities Credit Union:

Fox Cities Stadium, 2400 N. Casaloma Dr., Grand Chute

Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr., Ashwaubenon

Clintonville High School, 64 Green Tree Rd. W, Clintonville

Manitowoc Youth Sports Complex at Citizen Park, 1840 Rankin St., Manitowoc

Please consider donating a new or gently used coat for toddlers, kids and teens. New or gently used mittens and hats are needed, too, and please keep older children in mind.

Look through your closets and boxes and bins in your basements or attics.

We’ll post a link to all of the Coats for Kids drop-off sites by Monday, Sept. 28.

The Coats for Kids drive ends Friday, October 30.