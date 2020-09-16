Advertisement

2 officers injured, man arrested following disturbance call

Police say a man is in custody following an incident that injured two police officers. Police say a man started walking towards an ax at the store and began hitting an officer multiple times in the head without being provoked.
Police say a man is in custody following an incident that injured two police officers. Police say a man started walking towards an ax at the store and began hitting an officer multiple times in the head without being provoked.(Menasha Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police say a 25-year-old Fox Crossing man is in custody following an incident in Menasha late Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were originally called to a store on the 1200 block of Appleton Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man with an ax causing a disturbance.

The man wasn’t immediately identified by police.

By the time officers arrived, police say store personnel had convinced the man to put the ax down, and an officer then continued to deescalate the situation.

During the conversation, police say the man began walking towards the ax, and without being provoked, the man hit the officer multiple times in the head with his fists.

Police say an off-duty officer, as well as other customers in the store, helped the officer gain control of the suspect.

Other officers then arrived, and a Taser was used to take the man into custody, according to police.

Menasha police say the suspect was walked outside to be checked by medical personnel, but while waiting for staff, he was able to run away.

The suspect was caught shortly after on the 1100 block of Geneva Drive following a foot chase.

Police say a second officer was injured during the chase.

Both of the injured officers were treated for their injuries and then released.

According to police, the suspect was medically cleared before being taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

At this time, formal charges are pending, and police are requesting two charges of Battery to Officer, Disorderly Conduct while in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Escape.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Security camera footage shows struggle between suspect, officer in Menasha

Updated: 31 minutes ago
An incident inside a Menasha store led to the arrest of a Fox Crossing man, and two Menasha Police Officers being injured.

News

Neenah School District asks community to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
An area school district is asking for the community’s help in its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that in-person classes can continue five days a week.

News

Sarah Thomsen discusses First Alert Investigation of online pharmacies

Updated: 4 hours ago
Choose drugs carefully. Some from foreign country are making people sick. Some came laced with other drugs.

News

$150,000 car donated to Rawhide

Updated: 4 hours ago
The 1965 Pontiac GTO is the most valuable car ever donated to Rawhide

Latest News

News

Security video shows car-ambulance crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
1 person in the car died from the Fond du Lac crash

News

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

News

Medical school program tackles rural Wisconsin doctor shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Rural Wisconsin is in dire need of physicians who want to work in small communities. Reports and statistics back it up, and a program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is working hard to get more medical students interested in making their careers in rural areas.

News

Planning moves forward for new Appleton Public Library building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Woodford also wants to use the library at its current location as a focal point for neighborhood revitalization efforts.

News

Lambeau Field prepped for fan-less home opener

Updated: 5 hours ago
The stands are going to look a lot different this weekend

News

Car hits ambulance, killing man

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state patrol says the car ran a red light at 4:30 Tuesday morning