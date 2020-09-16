2 officers injured, man arrested following disturbance call

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha police say a 25-year-old Fox Crossing man is in custody following an incident in Menasha late Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were originally called to a store on the 1200 block of Appleton Road just before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a man with an ax causing a disturbance.

The man wasn’t immediately identified by police.

By the time officers arrived, police say store personnel had convinced the man to put the ax down, and an officer then continued to deescalate the situation.

During the conversation, police say the man began walking towards the ax, and without being provoked, the man hit the officer multiple times in the head with his fists.

Police say an off-duty officer, as well as other customers in the store, helped the officer gain control of the suspect.

Other officers then arrived, and a Taser was used to take the man into custody, according to police.

Menasha police say the suspect was walked outside to be checked by medical personnel, but while waiting for staff, he was able to run away.

The suspect was caught shortly after on the 1100 block of Geneva Drive following a foot chase.

Police say a second officer was injured during the chase.

Both of the injured officers were treated for their injuries and then released.

According to police, the suspect was medically cleared before being taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

At this time, formal charges are pending, and police are requesting two charges of Battery to Officer, Disorderly Conduct while in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, and Escape.

