Advertisement

WARM AND WINDY TODAY... COOLER FOR THE LATE WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies will be mostly sunny today, but Western wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere will continue to filter the sunlight. The smoke is above 15,000 feet in the sky, so we do not expect any air quality issues here in Wisconsin. It’s warm and windy today with highs into the upper 70s and a southwest wind gusting to 35 mph.

That’s about 10 degrees above average for the middle of September. You may also notice a touch of humidity, but it won’t be all that bad... at least compared to much of this summer! A cold front will approach the area from the north tonight. Clouds will increase, and a mild night can be expected ahead of the front. Lows will generally stay in the 60s.

As the front passes on Wednesday, you’ll notice more cloud cover than today. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. It won’t be quite as windy, but highs should still be in the mid 70s. It does turn cooler behind the front. High temperatures will fall back to near 60 degrees Thursday through Saturday. It looks like it will be cold enough early Friday and Saturday mornings for more frost across the Northwoods. Temperatures begin to warm back up late in the weekend with highs back into the 70s next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH WED. MORNING

AFTERNOON: SSW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

AFTERNOON: Sunshine filtered through wildfire smoke. Warm and windy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still breezy. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 76 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Mostly sunny and cool. More frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 59 LOW 40

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTH. Partly cloudy. Still cool. A stray shower? HIGH: 61 LOW 45

SUNDAY: Milder and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with scattered showers or storms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like day

Updated: 3 hours ago
We’ll see our high temperatures soar into the upper 70s to about 80 degrees.

Forecast

SMOKY SEPTEMBER SUNSHINE... WARM AND WINDY

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday warm up

Updated: 7 hours ago
It will also be slightly humid with dew points mostly in the lower 60s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sprinkles possible to the north, hazy skies to be expected

Updated: 14 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Sprinkles possible to the north, hazy skies to be expected

Latest News

Forecast

QUITE BREEZY AND WARMER TUESDAY

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to cause hazy skies Monday evening, sprinkles possible

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to cause hazy skies Monday evening, sprinkles possible

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Smoky haze and a warmer week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
Temperatures climbing. The sky will look hazy due to West Coast wildfires.

Forecast

COOLER TODAY... WARMER AND BREEZY MID-WEEK

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

PARTLY SUNNY, MILD AND... SMOKY?

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT, COOLER ON MONDAY

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...