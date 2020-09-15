WARM AND WINDY TODAY... COOLER FOR THE LATE WEEK

Skies will be mostly sunny today, but Western wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere will continue to filter the sunlight. The smoke is above 15,000 feet in the sky, so we do not expect any air quality issues here in Wisconsin. It’s warm and windy today with highs into the upper 70s and a southwest wind gusting to 35 mph.

That’s about 10 degrees above average for the middle of September. You may also notice a touch of humidity, but it won’t be all that bad... at least compared to much of this summer! A cold front will approach the area from the north tonight. Clouds will increase, and a mild night can be expected ahead of the front. Lows will generally stay in the 60s.

As the front passes on Wednesday, you’ll notice more cloud cover than today. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. It won’t be quite as windy, but highs should still be in the mid 70s. It does turn cooler behind the front. High temperatures will fall back to near 60 degrees Thursday through Saturday. It looks like it will be cold enough early Friday and Saturday mornings for more frost across the Northwoods. Temperatures begin to warm back up late in the weekend with highs back into the 70s next week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH WED. MORNING

AFTERNOON: SSW 15-25 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

AFTERNOON: Sunshine filtered through wildfire smoke. Warm and windy. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still breezy. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 76 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 60 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Mostly sunny and cool. More frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 59 LOW 40

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTH. Partly cloudy. Still cool. A stray shower? HIGH: 61 LOW 45

SUNDAY: Milder and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 66 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with scattered showers or storms. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

