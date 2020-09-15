Advertisement

Suamico announces polling location change

WEC Nov. election update
WEC Nov. election update(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Suamico has announced a change regarding the amount of polling locations available for this year’s general election in November.

According to village officials, due to the staffing and social distancing challenges needed to keep everyone safe, all voters choosing to vote on election day will now vote at 2310 Lineville Road in Suamico.

The building had previously been used by The Marq, and is east of the Shopko building in the Urban Edge Towne Centre.

In addition to Tuesday’s announcement, postcards will be mailed to all residents in October to let them know of the venue change.

Village officials add they are being allowed to use the building for no cost.

In addition to voting inside the building, officials say curbside voting will also be available.

Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning Thursday, September 17, and you can request one by clicking here before October 29 at 5 p.m.

In addition, voters are able to use the “In-Person Absentee” option at the Municipal Services Center starting Tuesday, October 20 until Friday, October 30 from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions regarding voting options can contact the Suamico Village Hall at 920-434-2212.

