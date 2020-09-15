Stay protected against hackers and viruses during pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Back-to-school is complex and now many families are all together working and learning from home. Now is a time to make sure we’re practicing online safety and protecting against hackers. Hackers and the bad guys online don’t take a break in fact they’re working harder with more people plugged in which is keeping cyber security defenders like Justin Valentine at Camera Corner in Green Bay, very busy.

“They’re using the situation to their advantage,” said Valentine who is the Director of IT Security at Camera Corner Connecting Point/ACP CreativIT.

Valentine said the biggest thing to remember is think before you click, and have several layers of protection against hacking or computer viruses.

“(Ask yourself) Are you expecting this email from that person? Are you having communication with them? If you’re not and if they send it out of the blue, don’t open the attachment and always think 'Is this something I should open?” said Valentine.

The other side of this is online safety and IT support, with over 19,000 people in the Green Bay School District for example, all learning and working virtually. Right now, that support goes beyond school hours.

“Support Center went live last week Wednesday, we’re operating from 4 - 8 p.m on Mondays through Thursdays, and 4 - 6:30 p.m on Fridays and in the first few days we’ve had 38 calls, not surprisingly most of them are technical assistance types of calls,” said Stephen Miller, Director of Assessment at the Green Bay Area School District.

The district echoes much of the online safety tips which include talking to your child about their digital footprint, not sharing personal information, and cyber bullying awareness.

“We just want our parents to know that we’re here for them, we’re here for their children and we’re going to do everything we can to help make sure that we’re able to connect them with the right resources to help them be successful in class,” said Miller.

Here are some resources available for parents and students in the Green Bay area:

Parent Education Gateway (resources for parents to help them assist their child) - https://www.gbaps.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=484795&pageId=43812421

GBAPS Support Center (after school support) - https://gbaps.org/news/what_s_new/g_b_a_p_s_support_center

Technology Help Desk (hotspot not working, Chromebook not working, charger cable lost/not working) - https://www.gbaps.org/cms/One.aspx?portalId=484795&pageId=3945478

