SMOKY SEPTEMBER SUNSHINE... WARM AND WINDY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Low clouds across the Northwoods will fade away this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see September sunshine, mixed with more wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere. The smoke is about 15,000 feet or higher in the sky, so we’re not anticipating any air quality issues.

You’ll notice gusty southwest winds later today... As they become strong this afternoon, we’ll see our high temperatures soar into the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average for the middle of September. You may also notice a touch of humidity, but it won’t be all that bad.

As a front clips across the area tonight, there may be some sprinkles along the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry and cooler ahead. High temperatures will fall back to near 60 degrees towards the end of this week. It looks like it will be cold enough early Friday and Saturday mornings for more frost across the Northwoods.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH WED. MORNING

TODAY: SW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

WEDNESDAY: W/N 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Early clouds NORTH... Otherwise, smoky sunshine. Warm and windy. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. Sprinkles NORTH? LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and a few clouds. Warm and still breezy. HIGH: 77 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Late-night frost NORTH. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Partly cloudy and cool. More frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 59 LOW 40

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTH. Partly cloudy. Still cool. HIGH: 61 LOW 43

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Windy. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 71

