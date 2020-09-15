Police identify man arrested in Sturgeon Bay GOP HQ vandalism

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 19-year-old Sturgeon Bay man has been charged with misdemeanor graffiti count for vandalism at the Door County Republican Party Headquarters.

Sturgeon Bay Police identified the man as Quincy Gibson. Online court records show an Oct. 5 court appearance on the misdemeanor.

Police say Gibson admitted to spray painting graffiti at the GOP office on Egg Harbor Road on Aug. 30.

Gibson was arrested after police followed up with a witness who saw a tan colored or lighter colored SUV near building.

Signs for Representatives Mike Gallagher (R - Wisconsin), Joel Kitchens (R - Sturgeon Bay), and President Donald Trump were also vandalized.

Republicans and Democrats condemned the vandalism.

“We are better than this, that’s not what this community is about, that’s not what northeast Wisconsin values are about,” says Rep. Gallagher.

Democratic Party of Door County Chair David Hayes said, “I got frustrated because I would hope the people in Door County knew there’s a better way to get their message across instead of doing violent acts and damaging personal, private property."

Police say there’s no booking photo of Gibson because he was not taken into custody and does not have a prior record.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.