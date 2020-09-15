Planning moves forward for new Appleton Public Library building

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s mayor told the Appleton Public Library Board of Trustees the city will move forward on a new library building.

Mayor Jake Woodford said the plan should include improving on or replacing the building at 225 N. Oneida St. The property is owned by the city, and the mayor’s office says staying at that location would offer cost savings and remove a lot of barriers that could come with trying to acquire a new site.

Woodford also wants to use the library at its current location as a focal point for neighborhood revitalization efforts.

The mayor said planning will resume next year based on results of previous studies and community input.

“There has already been more than 10 years of studies and work that have gone into the library project, but 2020 certainly wasn’t something we anticipated,” board president Rebecca Kellner said.

Back in 2017 and 2018, the city considered plans for a new library building. A $30 million plan would have constructed a multi-purpose building that included apartments, condominiums and retail space on the site of Soldier’s Square parking ramp.

