Advertisement

ONE MORE MILD DAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy southwest winds allowed temperatures to warm well into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Although the wind weakens a bit overnight, it will still be a bit breezy and mild for this time of the year - Mostly 60s overnight.  While temperatures will remain mild Wednesday, a cold front moves through during the day switching the wind to the northwest. The front could also make a spotty shower or sprinkle, but most of us will be dry with a partly sunny sky.

Much colder air trickles in Wednesday Night. You’ll feel the change Thursday with high temperatures just barely into the 60s. Thursday night will also bring the chance of frost for some - Especially for those of you north. And more frost will be possible Friday night as well. Otherwise much of the next seven days look fairly dry and quiet. Another small chance of a shower or thundershower returns next Monday into Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH WED. MORNING

WEDNESDAY: W-NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: N-NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still breezy. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Late-night frost mainly NORTH. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Mostly sunny and cool. More frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 60 LOW 39

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTH. Partly cloudy. Still cool. A stray shower? HIGH: 62 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Milder and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a chance of a thundershower. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Still a thundershower chance. Breezy... HIGH: 72

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions, hazy skies continue this evening

Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Forecast: Breezy conditions, hazy skies continue this evening

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s warm and windy today with highs into the upper 70s and a southwest wind gusting to 35 mph.

Forecast

WARM AND WINDY TODAY... COOLER FOR THE LATE WEEK

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like day

Updated: 8 hours ago
We’ll see our high temperatures soar into the upper 70s to about 80 degrees.

Latest News

Forecast

SMOKY SEPTEMBER SUNSHINE... WARM AND WINDY

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday warm up

Updated: 11 hours ago
It will also be slightly humid with dew points mostly in the lower 60s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sprinkles possible to the north, hazy skies to be expected

Updated: 18 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Sprinkles possible to the north, hazy skies to be expected

Forecast

QUITE BREEZY AND WARMER TUESDAY

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to cause hazy skies Monday evening, sprinkles possible

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to cause hazy skies Monday evening, sprinkles possible

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Smoky haze and a warmer week

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
Temperatures climbing. The sky will look hazy due to West Coast wildfires.