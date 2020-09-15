ONE MORE MILD DAY...

Breezy southwest winds allowed temperatures to warm well into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Although the wind weakens a bit overnight, it will still be a bit breezy and mild for this time of the year - Mostly 60s overnight. While temperatures will remain mild Wednesday, a cold front moves through during the day switching the wind to the northwest. The front could also make a spotty shower or sprinkle, but most of us will be dry with a partly sunny sky.

Much colder air trickles in Wednesday Night. You’ll feel the change Thursday with high temperatures just barely into the 60s. Thursday night will also bring the chance of frost for some - Especially for those of you north. And more frost will be possible Friday night as well. Otherwise much of the next seven days look fairly dry and quiet. Another small chance of a shower or thundershower returns next Monday into Tuesday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH WED. MORNING

WEDNESDAY: W-NW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

THURSDAY: N-NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and still breezy. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 75 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Late-night frost mainly NORTH. HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH. Mostly sunny and cool. More frost NORTH at night. HIGH: 60 LOW 39

SATURDAY: Early frost NORTH. Partly cloudy. Still cool. A stray shower? HIGH: 62 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Milder and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy with a chance of a thundershower. HIGH: 71 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Still a thundershower chance. Breezy... HIGH: 72

