More than 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten more deaths were reported by the state Tuesday as the number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin jumped again. This, after dipping below 1,000 Monday. The Department of Health Services received 12,266 tests -- three times more tests than Monday -- and reported 1,348 new cases. The positive tests were 10.99% of all the results.

That percentage is down sharply from the past two days, in part due to getting more tests. The 7-day average is 14.81% of tests coming back positive. The 14-day average is a little better at 13.35%, but that’s far above the 5% health experts want to see to show we’re managing the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin hasn’t been that low since August 12.

The state tally is now 91,304 positive cases since early February. There are currently 10,509 active cases, or 11.5% of all cases -- another increase.

The state says 79,557 people are considered recovered, while 1,220 have died. As we reported yesterday, the death rate fell to 1.3% of known cases.

Since yesterday, an additional 56 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. To date, 6,406 COVID-19 patients have spent time in hospitals, or 7% of all cases.

Wisconsin is averaging 1,261 new cases a day looking over the past 7 days. The 14-day average is a little better at 1,051, but it marks the second day in a row that extended look back has been over 1,000.

Tally of confirmed cases Date reached Duration 91,304 September 15 10 days 80,300 September 5 14 days 70,009 August 22 13 days 60,554 August 9 12 days 50,179 July 28 11 days 40,507 July 17 14 days 30,317 July 3 28 days 20,249 June 5 26 days 10,219 May 10 95 days 1 February 5 --

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports as of Monday there were 341 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 98 of them in ICU.

The state reports 24% of licensed medical beds are available -- within the range of 21% to 25% we’ve seen almost every day for weeks. More specifically, the state’s 133 hospitals currently have a total 460 ICU beds (31% of all ICU beds) and 1,419 medical-surgical beds (20% of all medical-surgical beds) available.

So far there are more than 195,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States, which is 21% of the world’s 930,311 COVID-19 deaths.

For comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates anywhere from 24,000 to 62,000 influenza-related deaths in the U.S. during the last flu season, from October 2019 to April 2020 (some states don’t track the flu or report flu-related deaths, which is why the estimate is so varied).

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 163 cases (3 deaths)

Ashland - 42 cases (1 death)

Barron - 398 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 67 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 6,490 cases (adjusted from Sunday’s DHS report of 6,491) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 104 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 77 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 700 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 420 cases (+2)

Clark – 290 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 436 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 129 cases (+3)

Dane – 7,846 cases (+224) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,417 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Door - 187 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 334 cases (+6)

Dunn - 254 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 1,259 cases (+27) (6 deaths)

Florence - 46 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,467 cases (+20) (12 deaths)

Forest - 158 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Grant - 603 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Green - 358 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 140 cases (+7)

Iowa - 135 cases (+2)

Iron - 136 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 92 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,072 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 273 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,150 cases (+14) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 267 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,799 cases (+45) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 197 cases (+1)

Langlade - 101 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 111 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 711 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 892 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 670 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 146 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 33 cases

Milwaukee – 25,627 (+73) (514 deaths)

Monroe - 319 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 559 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 282 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 2,791 cases (+64) (24 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,093 cases(18 deaths)

Pepin - 52 cases

Pierce - 333 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Polk – 205 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 949 cases (+29) (3 deaths)

Price - 38 cases

Racine - 4,261 cases (+2) (93 deaths)

Richland - 73 cases (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,038 cases (+27) (29 deaths)

Rusk - 40 cases (+3) (1 death)

Sauk - 724 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 185 cases (+2) (1 death)

Shawano – 399 cases (+8)

Sheboygan - 1,243 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

St. Croix - 725 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 132 cases (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 474 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 145 cases (+3)

Vilas - 145 cases (+3) ( 1 death)

Walworth - 2,116 cases (+23) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 83 cases (1 death)

Washington - 1,973 cases (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,131 cases (+16) (85 deaths)

Waupaca - 815 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 238 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,019 cases (+23) (22 deaths)

Wood - 579 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 7 cases

Chippewa - 44 cases

Delta – 192 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Dickinson – 74 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 140 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 178 cases (+9) (1 death)

Iron – 49 cases (+4) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 6 cases (+1)

Luce – 11 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 36 cases

Marquette - 241 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 237 cases (+1)

Ontonagon – 36 cases

Schoolcraft - 16 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

