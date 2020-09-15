Advertisement

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day.
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

There will be no fans allowed inside of Lambeau Field to watch the green and gold play against the Detroit Lions.

Some of the best seats inside of the stadium will be covered up for Sunday’s game.

“We got the tarps which had been discussed for some time after the announcement and the changes that were going to be made this year,” said Aaron Popkey, Director of Public Affairs for the Green Bay Packers.

Some of the tarps support the Green Bay Packers displaying the logo and the phrase, ‘Packers United.’ Others showcase the names of companies and organizations that partner with the team.

“We continue to see what sort of great ideas are out there in football, baseball, the other sports that are engaged,” said Popkey.

Popkey tells Action 2 News the organization is dedicated to finding new ways to connect with fans this season.

On Sunday, the parking lots at Lambeau Field will also be closed to the general public.

“We’ll be open for all the people essential in putting on a game,” said Popkey. “Certainly both teams, all the support staff, the broadcast team that will be here from the network.”

We took a poll on Facebook Tuesday afternoon asking fans where they plan to watch the game this weekend. Most people say they plan to stay at home or have not decided on their plans yet with only a few planning to watch from a bar or a friend’s house.

“Even though we won’t have fans at the game on Sunday, there’ll still be I think a great energy in the community that comes with having a game,” said Popkey.

Popkey says Titletown will be open with some activities for people to enjoy on game day. He asks people leaving their homes to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, and social distancing calling it critical to lowering numbers and getting one step closer to filling the stands once again.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sarah Thomsen discusses First Alert Investigation of online pharmacies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Choose drugs carefully. Some from foreign country are making people sick. Some came laced with other drugs.

News

$150,000 car donated to Rawhide

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 1965 Pontiac GTO is the most valuable car ever donated to Rawhide

News

Security video shows car-ambulance crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
1 person in the car died from the Fond du Lac crash

News

Medical school program tackles rural Wisconsin doctor shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Rural Wisconsin is in dire need of physicians who want to work in small communities. Reports and statistics back it up, and a program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is working hard to get more medical students interested in making their careers in rural areas.

Latest News

News

Planning moves forward for new Appleton Public Library building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Woodford also wants to use the library at its current location as a focal point for neighborhood revitalization efforts.

News

Lambeau Field prepped for fan-less home opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
The stands are going to look a lot different this weekend

News

Car hits ambulance, killing man

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state patrol says the car ran a red light at 4:30 Tuesday morning

News

Staying vigilant during online schooling

Updated: 2 hours ago
IT security is making sure students stay safe from hackers and prying eyes

News

Evers: UW reopening was right call despite virus surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers says University of Wisconsin-Madison officials' decision to reopen the campus was the right move even though it has resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases.

News

Suamico announces polling location change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Village of Suamico has announced a change in the number of polling locations available for this year’s general election in November.