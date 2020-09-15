Advertisement

Inmate dies at Manitowoc County Jail, investigation underway

Inmate death
Inmate death(AP Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say an investigation is underway after a man died while detained at the Manitowoc County Jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the department is helping the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a Correctional Officer was making a routine round on the third floor of of the jail at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the round, the officer found an inmate laying on a mattress in an awkward position, which authorities say caught the officer’s attention.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found unresponsive, and life-saving efforts began.

Despite paramedics and other workers helping, authorities say the 36-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, died at the jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office sent investigators to the scene, and they arrived by mid-morning.

The investigators from Sheboygan County will be leading the investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, outside agencies are often requested to help with death investigations in correctional facilities.

