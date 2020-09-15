Green Bay man among those pardoned by Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has granted nine more pardons to Wisconsin residents, including a Green Bay man.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants on Aug. 18. Those recommended for pardon were forwarded to the governor.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness, but not an expungement. It restores some of the person’s rights, including serving on a jury and professional licenses. The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board meets each month.

Evers has pardoned 65 people since he took office in 2019. The previous governor, Scott Walker, issued no pardons during his eight years in office.

CLICK HERE to apply for a pardon in Wisconsin.

Here’s the list of newly pardoned residents:

Patrick Dell, now 45, was 19 when he was caught selling marijuana. He now owns his own business in Wausau, where he lives with his family.

Larry Fayerweather, now 55, was 19 when he cashed forged checks that he stole from a family friend. He is now married with children and grandchildren. He is eager to hunt with his grandkids. He now lives in Canon City, Colorado.

Matthew Brunner, now 34, was 21 years old when he was caught dealing marijuana. He works as an electrical systems technician in the Green Bay area, where he lives with his wife and two children.

Markeila McCarter, now 45, was 21 when she used someone else’s credit card at a department store. She now has two daughters and lives in Kankakee, Illinois, and works as a nurse health aide. She hopes to work in childcare, which was not possible previously given her conviction.

Kimberly Schillo, now 50, wrote worthless checks over 25 years ago. She works as an administrative assistant to support her children and lives in Milwaukee.

Tonya Miller, now 51,was a young mother when she struck her daughter as punishment nearly 26 years ago. She has since taken parenting classes and gotten an education. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.

Jesse Gleason, now 30, was 19 when he was caught selling cocaine. He has since become a welder. He lives in Schofield with his wife and child.

Brady Gibney, now 27, was 17 when he broke into a gas station and stole cigarettes. He has since obtained a bachelor’s degree and works in the manufacturing sector. He lives in Delavan.

Richard Walker, now 33, was 19 when he got into a fight with another young man. He lives in Burnett with his wife and children.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.