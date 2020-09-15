Advertisement

Green Bay man among those pardoned by Gov. Evers

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has granted nine more pardons to Wisconsin residents, including a Green Bay man.

The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants on Aug. 18. Those recommended for pardon were forwarded to the governor.

A pardon is an official act of forgiveness, but not an expungement. It restores some of the person’s rights, including serving on a jury and professional licenses. The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board meets each month.

Evers has pardoned 65 people since he took office in 2019. The previous governor, Scott Walker, issued no pardons during his eight years in office.

CLICK HERE to apply for a pardon in Wisconsin.

Here’s the list of newly pardoned residents:

  • Patrick Dell, now 45, was 19 when he was caught selling marijuana. He now owns his own business in Wausau, where he lives with his family.
  • Larry Fayerweather, now 55, was 19 when he cashed forged checks that he stole from a family friend. He is now married with children and grandchildren. He is eager to hunt with his grandkids. He now lives in Canon City, Colorado.
  • Matthew Brunner, now 34, was 21 years old when he was caught dealing marijuana. He works as an electrical systems technician in the Green Bay area, where he lives with his wife and two children.
  • Markeila McCarter, now 45, was 21 when she used someone else’s credit card at a department store. She now has two daughters and lives in Kankakee, Illinois, and works as a nurse health aide. She hopes to work in childcare, which was not possible previously given her conviction.
  • Kimberly Schillo, now 50, wrote worthless checks over 25 years ago. She works as an administrative assistant to support her children and lives in Milwaukee.
  • Tonya Miller, now 51,was a young mother when she struck her daughter as punishment nearly 26 years ago. She has since taken parenting classes and gotten an education. She lives in Chicago, Illinois.
  • Jesse Gleason, now 30, was 19 when he was caught selling cocaine. He has since become a welder. He lives in Schofield with his wife and child.
  • Brady Gibney, now 27, was 17 when he broke into a gas station and stole cigarettes. He has since obtained a bachelor’s degree and works in the manufacturing sector. He lives in Delavan.
  • Richard Walker, now 33, was 19 when he got into a fight with another young man. He lives in Burnett with his wife and children.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Bellevue Police looking for people who tossed couch from overpass

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say “unknown individuals” tossed the couch over Allouez Ave onto I-43.

News

Drive-thru job fairs set for Sept. 17

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association is hosting a statewide drive-thru job fair Thursday, Sept. 17.

News

Two seriously injured when car hits Fond du Lac ambulance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says one person was ejected from a vehicle.

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fair this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday is another drive-thru job fair in Northeast Wisconsin.

Latest News

News

2 displaced following Appleton apartment fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of E. Gunn Street at about 4:30 p.m.

News

East Town Mall sale update

Updated: 9 hours ago
East Town Mall sale update

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago
Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Justin Diemel, 24, and Nick Diemel, 35, were killed after traveling to Missouri last July to collect money for their cattle business. They disappeared after visiting a farm in July 2019, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

News

A welcome home to remember as 600 people show up for #RileyStrong

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
After months away from home receiving cancer treatments, a 16-year-old Bay Port High School Junior is welcomed home by 600 people outside his home in Howard.

News

First Alert Investigation: Rogue online pharmacies selling meds laced with meth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
How safe are the medications you're buying online? A five-year undercover investigation by DEA agents in Milwaukee led to the arrest and indictment of a Texas man they say was shipping prescription medications from foreign countries to Wisconsin, including Adderall laced with methamphetamine. We found serious concerns about the prevalence of rogue online pharmacies, based in other countries.