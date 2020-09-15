Advertisement

Fond du Lac crews at scene of serious crash involving ambulance

Crews respond to a serious crash in Fond du Lac. Sept. 15, 2020.
Crews respond to a serious crash in Fond du Lac. Sept. 15, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Rescue crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of Johnson and Main in Fond du Lac due to a serious crash. All lanes are closed.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says one person was ejected from a vehicle.

The department says the crash involves one of their ambulances.

The department did not give a cause of crash or release additional information.

Action 2 News will update this story as we get more information.

CLICK HERE for the First Alert Traffic map.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Bellevue Police looking for people who tossed couch from overpass

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say “unknown individuals” tossed the couch over Allouez Ave onto I-43.

News

Drive-thru job fairs set for Sept. 17

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association is hosting a statewide drive-thru job fair Thursday, Sept. 17.

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fair this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday is another drive-thru job fair in Northeast Wisconsin.

News

2 displaced following Appleton apartment fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of E. Gunn Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

East Town Mall sale update

Updated: 8 hours ago
East Town Mall sale update

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Justin Diemel, 24, and Nick Diemel, 35, were killed after traveling to Missouri last July to collect money for their cattle business. They disappeared after visiting a farm in July 2019, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

News

A welcome home to remember as 600 people show up for #RileyStrong

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
After months away from home receiving cancer treatments, a 16-year-old Bay Port High School Junior is welcomed home by 600 people outside his home in Howard.

News

First Alert Investigation: Rogue online pharmacies selling meds laced with meth

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
How safe are the medications you're buying online? A five-year undercover investigation by DEA agents in Milwaukee led to the arrest and indictment of a Texas man they say was shipping prescription medications from foreign countries to Wisconsin, including Adderall laced with methamphetamine. We found serious concerns about the prevalence of rogue online pharmacies, based in other countries.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party’s bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing the way for absentee ballot mailing.