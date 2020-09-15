Fond du Lac crews at scene of serious crash involving ambulance

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Rescue crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of Johnson and Main in Fond du Lac due to a serious crash. All lanes are closed.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says one person was ejected from a vehicle.

Serious crash at Johnson and Main. All traffic blocked. One patient ejected. One serious extrication. Accident involves FDLFR ambulance. Please avoid area. — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) September 15, 2020

The department says the crash involves one of their ambulances.

The department did not give a cause of crash or release additional information.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Fond du Lac officials dealing with what they call a serious crash at the intersection of Johnson and Main. They ask you to avoid the area. #WBAYFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HDZwrtDf9z — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) September 15, 2020

