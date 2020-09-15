Fond du Lac crews at scene of serious crash involving ambulance
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Rescue crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of Johnson and Main in Fond du Lac due to a serious crash. All lanes are closed.
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says one person was ejected from a vehicle.
The department says the crash involves one of their ambulances.
The department did not give a cause of crash or release additional information.
