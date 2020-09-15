Evers: UW reopening was right call despite virus surge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says University of Wisconsin-Madison officials' decision to reopen the campus was the right move even though it has resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Evers told reporters during a video conference Tuesday that he supports the decision.

He says the reopening has come with a massive effort to test students and trace infected students' contacts.

He said the virus isn’t going away, and the state will likely be grappling with it at this time next year.

He said health officials have been warning for months that reopening K-12 schools and universities would be “bumpy.”

You can watch the full video conference below.

Gov. Evers COVID-19 briefing, Sept. 15 FIRST ALERT: Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials hold a briefing on COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.