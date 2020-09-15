Advertisement

Drive-thru job fairs set for Sept. 17

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association is hosting a statewide drive-thru job fair Thursday, Sept. 17.

Hours are noon-4 p.m.

There are locations across Northeast Wisconsin, including the following:

Fond du Lac

St Vincent de Paul, 330 N Peters Avenue

Green Bay

Riverside Ballroom Parking Lot 1560 Main Street

Menasha

Menasha Job Center, 1802 Appleton Road

Shawano

Shawano County Job Center 607 E. Elizabeth Street

Sheboygan

Sheboygan County Job Center 3620 Wilgus Avenue

In July, 700 companies took part in the first drive-thru job fair. The WWDA says 4,000 people came looking for a career opportunity.

Because it is a drive-thru event, there’s no need to get out of your vehicle. Drive up and you’ll be given a packet with information about the companies and the job opportunities.

“We see this as promising that these companies have figured out how to take people through the hiring process in the midst of a pandemic, and so for job seekers getting information on 75 companies in one day is a really good jump start to their search,” says Bobbi Miller, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, Inc.

FOLLOWING MORE WWDA EVENTS: https://www.wwda.org/events

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Bellevue Police looking for people who tossed couch from overpass

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police say “unknown individuals” tossed the couch over Allouez Ave onto I-43.

News

Fond du Lac crews at scene of serious crash involving ambulance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says one person was ejected from a vehicle.

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fair this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday is another drive-thru job fair in Northeast Wisconsin.

News

2 displaced following Appleton apartment fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of E. Gunn Street at about 4:30 p.m.

Latest News

News

East Town Mall sale update

Updated: 8 hours ago
East Town Mall sale update

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Justin Diemel, 24, and Nick Diemel, 35, were killed after traveling to Missouri last July to collect money for their cattle business. They disappeared after visiting a farm in July 2019, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

News

A welcome home to remember as 600 people show up for #RileyStrong

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
After months away from home receiving cancer treatments, a 16-year-old Bay Port High School Junior is welcomed home by 600 people outside his home in Howard.

News

First Alert Investigation: Rogue online pharmacies selling meds laced with meth

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
How safe are the medications you're buying online? A five-year undercover investigation by DEA agents in Milwaukee led to the arrest and indictment of a Texas man they say was shipping prescription medications from foreign countries to Wisconsin, including Adderall laced with methamphetamine. We found serious concerns about the prevalence of rogue online pharmacies, based in other countries.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party’s bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing the way for absentee ballot mailing.