Drive-thru job fairs set for Sept. 17

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association is hosting a statewide drive-thru job fair Thursday, Sept. 17.

Hours are noon-4 p.m.

There are locations across Northeast Wisconsin, including the following:

Fond du Lac

St Vincent de Paul, 330 N Peters Avenue

Green Bay

Riverside Ballroom Parking Lot 1560 Main Street

Menasha

Menasha Job Center, 1802 Appleton Road

Shawano

Shawano County Job Center 607 E. Elizabeth Street

Sheboygan

Sheboygan County Job Center 3620 Wilgus Avenue

In July, 700 companies took part in the first drive-thru job fair. The WWDA says 4,000 people came looking for a career opportunity.

Because it is a drive-thru event, there’s no need to get out of your vehicle. Drive up and you’ll be given a packet with information about the companies and the job opportunities.

“We see this as promising that these companies have figured out how to take people through the hiring process in the midst of a pandemic, and so for job seekers getting information on 75 companies in one day is a really good jump start to their search,” says Bobbi Miller, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board, Inc.

