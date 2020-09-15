Advertisement

Chicago warns against Wisconsin travel, citing COVID-19 spike

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago officials cautioned city residents Tuesday about travel to Wisconsin, citing a recent COVID-19 spike in Illinois' neighbor to the north.

The Chicago Department of Public Health stopped short of adding Wisconsin to its travel advisory list. There are 16 states on the list, including Utah, which was announced Tuesday. City officials said Chicago residents who travel to the states must quarantine for two weeks upon return to Chicago. Visitors from those states must do the same.

Wisconsin was previously on Chicago’s list in late July and then removed the following month when cases dropped. On Sunday, Wisconsin reported its highest one-day case count with 1,582 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and a 21% positive test rate. The overall seven-day average for positive test that week was 14%

“We will not formally add them today, but we are advising against travel to Wisconsin,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Meanwhile, Illinois reported 1,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and 20 additional deaths. The state’s seven-day average of positive cases is 3.6%.

Overall, Illinois has reported 264,210 cases and 8,332 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

