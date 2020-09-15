Advertisement

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sarah Thomsen discusses First Alert Investigation of online pharmacies

Updated: 1 hour ago
Choose drugs carefully. Some from foreign country are making people sick. Some came laced with other drugs.

News

$150,000 car donated to Rawhide

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 1965 Pontiac GTO is the most valuable car ever donated to Rawhide

News

Security video shows car-ambulance crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
1 person in the car died from the Fond du Lac crash

News

Lambeau Field prepares for first home game of the season without fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The first home game of the season for the Green Bay Packers is on Sunday, but the game day experience will look different.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

News

Medical school program tackles rural Wisconsin doctor shortage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Rural Wisconsin is in dire need of physicians who want to work in small communities. Reports and statistics back it up, and a program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health is working hard to get more medical students interested in making their careers in rural areas.

News

Planning moves forward for new Appleton Public Library building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor Woodford also wants to use the library at its current location as a focal point for neighborhood revitalization efforts.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

National Politics

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.

News

Lambeau Field prepped for fan-less home opener

Updated: 2 hours ago
The stands are going to look a lot different this weekend