Bellevue Police looking for people who tossed couch from overpass

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in the village of Bellevue say someone tossed a couch from an overpass onto I-43.

It happened Sunday, Sept. 13, at about 2 a.m. Police say “unknown individuals” tossed the couch over Allouez Ave onto I-43.

These people returned at about 4 a.m. and tossed more items from the overpass.

“Luckily no one was severally hurt or injured in this criminal activity,” reads a post on the Bellevue Police Facebook page.

If you know anything about this or have any video, call police at 920-593-1699.

To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

