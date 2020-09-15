A one-of-a-kind donation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the most valuable gift the Rawhide Boys Ranch has ever received in its car donation program, now spanning 35 years.

When he purchased this 1965 Pontiac GTO four years ago from a person who had won it in a charity auction, Paul Kardish knew he had something special.

“It was a completely re-done Pontiac GTO, frame-off restoration with just about every racing part you could put into a car, a racing engine in it that does 609 horse power, 602 torque, it is built to go,” says Kardish from Green Bay.

And it’s destined to become the the most valuable car ever donated to Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London, with an estimated value at $150,000.

“This is absolutely at the top of the list, it sends tingles up and down my spine, it’s just an incredible day,” says Alan Loux, Rawhide President and CEO.

Serving hundreds of troubled youth every year, and changing their lives, Rawhide’s car donation program raises six million dollars a year for programs and services, accounting for nearly one third of the non-profits annual budget.

“It has grown into the life blood of Rawhide, without our car program and the donations of the incredible generosity of the people of Wisconsin, we wouldn’t be here,” says Loux.

Until the classic car goes up for auction in January, it’s home will be The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.

For Kardish, who believes in Rawhide’s mission of turning around troubled youth, giving up the keys to his Pontiac GTO is an honor.

“I think changing people’s lives is really important, especially when you’ve had good fortune bestowed upon you. My wife and I. Lisa, are very focused on changing people’s lives and doing things for the greater good and this is just sort of in line with that philosophy,” says Kardish.

