Advertisement

2 displaced following Appleton apartment fire

An apartment fire in Appleton has displaced two people
An apartment fire in Appleton has displaced two people(Appleton Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway to find the cause of an apartment fire late Monday afternoon in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of E. Gunn Street at about 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames in a second floor unit, and they then made sure to search the unit, as well as other units, to make sure .

Fire officials then did another search to find the cat in the unit which contained the fire, and were able to find the cat, which was unharmed, and returned it to the owners.

The department says no one was injured, however two people have been displaced, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials didn’t have a damage estimate, however they say there was some water damage to the unit below the apartment which had the fire, as well as a common hallway area.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Town Mall sale update

Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Town Mall sale update

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned for Sunday

News

Remains of Diemel brothers return home, memorial planned

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Justin Diemel, 24, and Nick Diemel, 35, were killed after traveling to Missouri last July to collect money for their cattle business. They disappeared after visiting a farm in July 2019, and their burned remains were later found in Missouri and Nebraska.

News

A welcome home to remember as 600 people show up for #RileyStrong

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
After months away from home receiving cancer treatments, a 16-year-old Bay Port High School Junior is welcomed home by 600 people outside his home in Howard.

Latest News

News

First Alert Investigation: Rogue online pharmacies selling meds laced with meth

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
How safe are the medications you're buying online? A five-year undercover investigation by DEA agents in Milwaukee led to the arrest and indictment of a Texas man they say was shipping prescription medications from foreign countries to Wisconsin, including Adderall laced with methamphetamine. We found serious concerns about the prevalence of rogue online pharmacies, based in other countries.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green bid for ballot access

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party’s bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing the way for absentee ballot mailing.

News

EXCLUSIVE: DOJ closes investigation on fatal house fire in Oconto classified as “undetermined”

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms with Action 2 News state investigators have closed the case on a deadly Oconto house fire that happened in January.

News

Local school districts face teacher shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Local schools districts were forced to cancel classes for a day after several teachers had to quarantine.

News

Audiologist finds mask wearing has lead to more detection of hearing loss

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Masks can distort a person’s voice and make it harder to understand one another. But being unable to understand people with masks on can also be a sign of hearing loss.

News

University of Wisconsin-Madison may eliminate spring break

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.