2 displaced following Appleton apartment fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway to find the cause of an apartment fire late Monday afternoon in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of E. Gunn Street at about 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames in a second floor unit, and they then made sure to search the unit, as well as other units, to make sure .

Fire officials then did another search to find the cat in the unit which contained the fire, and were able to find the cat, which was unharmed, and returned it to the owners.

The department says no one was injured, however two people have been displaced, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials didn’t have a damage estimate, however they say there was some water damage to the unit below the apartment which had the fire, as well as a common hallway area.

