Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green Party bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing way for absentee ballot mailing

(WTOK)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party’s bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing the way for absentee ballot mailing.

The 4-3 order comes just seven weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election in this narrowly divided state

The ruling comes after the state’s highest court ordered a halt to the mailing of all absentee ballots on Thursday while it considered a legal challenge brought by Green presidential candidate Howie Hawkins and his running mate Angela Walker.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked twice on whether they should be placed on the ballot.

Hawkins said the court should rule to have him put on the ballot.

Rapper Kanye West is also suing to be put on the Wisconsin ballot.

Court documents state each county clerk is required by statute to deliver ballots for the 2020 general election to all municipal clerks in his or her county 48 days before the general election, in this year’s case, by September 16, 2020.

Municipal clerks are then required to deliver absentee ballots to electors who have previously requested them no later than 47 days before the general election, which would by September 17 for this year’s election.

The ruling states there are currently more than 968,000 absentee ballot requests on file for the general election.

