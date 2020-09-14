Advertisement

University of Wisconsin-Madison may eliminate spring break

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison is considering eliminating spring break next semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.

Officials say dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing the virus back to campus.

The proposal has classes starting on Jan. 25, a week later than currently scheduled.

Spring break would be eliminated, but classes would not be held on Good Friday, which is April 2.

Classes would end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.)

Latest News

News

Audiologist finds mask wearing has lead to more detection of hearing loss

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Masks can distort a person’s voice and make it harder to understand one another. But being unable to understand people with masks on can also be a sign of hearing loss.

News

Gas leak causes evacuation, cancellation of some classes at FdL’s Moraine Park Technical College

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
College officials say classes in the E-Wing of Moraine Park Technical College are canceled for the rest of Monday, including evening classes in that portion of campus, due to a gas leak in the area

News

Bears becoming more common in Brown County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A bear spotted in a backyard over the weekend just down the road from Austin Straubel International Airport is another reminder that bear sightings in Brown County continue to become more common.

News

State sees more than 700 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 700 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which were released Monday.

Latest News

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.

News

Trial begins for boater accused in two drowning deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Boats operated by Brian Sullivan and Kim Laabs collided on Lake Winnebago, throwing two sisters into the water, in August, 2018.

National Politics

Sen. Johnson says Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Republican senator from Wisconsin says that President Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his “leadership” and “brilliant negotiating strategy” in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

News

Kitchen fire forces two people out of Green Bay home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The fire was out quickly, but the apartment had heavy smoke damage.

News

‘Princess Bride’ stars reunite for Democratic fundraiser

Updated: 5 hours ago
Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler called it the biggest grassroots fundraiser the party has ever held.