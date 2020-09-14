Trial begins for boater accused in two drowning deaths

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial started Monday for Brian Sullivan, the man charged with a boat crash that killed two sisters on Lake Winnebago.

Boats operated by Sullivan and Kim Laabs collided on the lake at about 10:30 at night on August 18, 2018. Lauren and Cassie Laabs were thrown into the water and drowned.

Sullivan faces two counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

A preliminary incident report obtained by Action 2 News in September, 2018, stated the Laabs' boat was traveling 10 to 20 miles per hour and Sullivan’s boat was traveling 21 to 40 mph. “According to both operators, neither saw the other vessel.”

No one on either boat was wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Sullivan’s blood test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.093, above the legal limit of 0.08. Mr. Laabs tested with a 0.026 BAC, well below the legal limit.

Sullivan’s trial started Monday morning. The trial is scheduled to last through Thursday.

