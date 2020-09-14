State sees more than 700 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 700 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which were released Monday.

This comes after the state reported four straight days of seeing more than 1,000 new cases a day.

The Department of Health Services received 3,920 test results in the last 24-hour period and confirmed 771 new cases.

Monday’s report shows another 3,149 people tested negative for the virus in the latest batch of test results.

Monday’s positive rate was 19.7%, a decrease from Sunday’s report of 20.5%. Last week, the percentage had dropped daily from 17.5% on Thursday to 11.6% on Saturday, according to the state.

According to our calculations, the state added an average of 1,170 new cases a day over the past 7 days as an average 15.77% of tests came back positive, which is far above the 5% health experts want to see to show the spread of the virus is being managed.

The state reports no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Monday, keeping the death toll at 1,210. The percentage of all known cases in Wisconsin which have been fatal dropped slightly Monday to 1.3% after holding steady at 1.4% throughout the weekend.

The number of active cases was lowered to 10,201 on Monday, which equals 11.3% of all known cases. That is six fewer cases than were reported Sunday.

The percentage of active cases decreased after rising daily since last Wednesday, when 9.8% of known cases were active.

The number of people considered recovered grew by 777 within the past 24 hours to 78,527 people.

Since testing began earlier this year, 89,956 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus, the novel virus that causes COVID-19. More than 1.36 million people in the state have been tested.

The state reports as of Saturday, a total 6,350 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since early February. That’s 18 more than Saturday. The percentage of people who tested positive for the coronavirus being hospitalized for COVID-19 held steady from Sunday at 7.1%.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh has launched an online dashboard (CLICK HERE) to show results from testing students and staff. Right now the statistics are for the Oshkosh campus, but the school plans to add reports from the Fox Valley and Fond du Lac campuses.

On Thursday the Winnebago County Health Department reported a single-day record of 74 positive tests in the county. The health department told us, “We believe this surge is due in large part to pent-up demand for testing that occurred because of limited testing options over the holiday weekend.” Patients ranged from 5 to 79 years old. Half of them are 30 years old or younger, including five under the age of 10, and twenty-six age 18 to 24.

Last week on Action 2 News This Morning, Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai indicated it’s mostly people already exhibiting symptoms who are getting tested. “You have to remember a negative test means you’re negative when we put that swab in your nose. That’s why it’s most important to test you when you have symptoms--any kind of symptoms--remember the list is pretty long. And it’s a low threshold to get tested. Or if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Wouldn’t it be great if we could test everybody a lot? It would be great. The resources aren’t there for that.”

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services introduced a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

County case numbers (counties with new cases or deaths are in bold) are as reported by the DHS. State numbers can vary from county health department numbers, which are updated at different times:

Wisconsin

Adams - 163 cases (3 deaths)

Ashland - 42 cases (1 death)

Barron - 398 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Bayfield - 67 cases (+1) (1 death)

Brown - 6,490 cases (adjusted from Sunday’s DHS report of 6,491) (58 deaths)

Buffalo - 104 cases (2 deaths)

Burnett - 77 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Calumet - 700 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 420 cases (+2)

Clark – 290 cases (+2) (8 deaths)

Columbia - 436 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Crawford – 129 cases (+3)

Dane – 7,846 cases (+224) (41 deaths)

Dodge – 1,417 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Door - 187 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 334 cases (+6)

Dunn - 254 cases (+5)

Eau Claire - 1,259 cases (+27) (6 deaths)

Florence - 46 cases (+1)

Fond du Lac - 1,467 cases (+20) (12 deaths)

Forest - 158 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Grant - 603 cases (+4) (19 deaths)

Green - 358 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Green Lake - 140 cases (+7)

Iowa - 135 cases (+2)

Iron - 136 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 92 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 1,072 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Juneau - 273 cases (+2) (1 death)

Kenosha - 3,150 cases (+14) (65 deaths)

Kewaunee - 267 cases (+14) (2 deaths)

La Crosse - 1,799 cases (+45) (2 deaths)

Lafayette - 197 cases (+1)

Langlade - 101 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Lincoln - 111 cases (1 death)

Manitowoc - 711 cases (+7) (2 deaths)

Marathon - 892 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Marinette - 670 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Marquette - 146 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 33 cases

Milwaukee – 25,627 (+73) (514 deaths)

Monroe - 319 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Oconto - 559 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Oneida - 282 cases (+11) (2 deaths)

Outagamie – 2,791 cases (+64) (24 deaths)

Ozaukee - 1,093 cases(18 deaths)

Pepin - 52 cases

Pierce - 333 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Polk – 205 cases (2 deaths)

Portage - 949 cases (+29) (3 deaths)

Price - 38 cases

Racine - 4,261 cases (+2) (93 deaths)

Richland - 73 cases (4 deaths)

Rock – 2,038 cases (+27) (29 deaths)

Rusk - 40 cases (+3) (1 death)

Sauk - 724 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 185 cases (+2) (1 death)

Shawano – 399 cases (+8)

Sheboygan - 1,243 cases (+10) (11 deaths)

St. Croix - 725 cases (+7) (7 deaths)

Taylor - 132 cases (3 deaths)

Trempealeau - 474 cases (+17) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 145 cases (+3)

Vilas - 145 cases (+3) ( 1 death)

Walworth - 2,116 cases (+23) (32 deaths)

Washburn – 83 cases (1 death)

Washington - 1,973 cases (32 deaths)

Waukesha - 6,131 cases (+16) (85 deaths)

Waupaca - 815 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Waushara - 238 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Winnebago – 2,019 cases (+23) (22 deaths)

Wood - 579 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula*

Alger - 16 cases

Baraga - 7 cases

Chippewa - 44 cases

Delta – 192 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Dickinson – 74 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 140 cases (+1) (1 death)

Houghton – 178 cases (+9) (1 death)

Iron – 49 cases (+4) (1 death)

Keweenaw - 6 cases (+1)

Luce – 11 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 36 cases

Marquette - 241 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 237 cases (+1)

Ontonagon – 36 cases

Schoolcraft - 16 cases

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. Health officials there say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

