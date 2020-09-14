Gas leak causes evacuation, cancellation of some classes at FdL’s Moraine Park Technical College

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - College officials say classes in the E-Wing of Moraine Park Technical College are canceled for the rest of Monday, including evening classes in that portion of campus, due to a gas leak in the area.

According to the college, classes held outside of the E wing will continue as scheduled.

Officials say a gas leak was found on the campus on Monday, causing an immediate evacuation of the E wing on campus.

At this time, the college is working with the Fond du Lac Fire Department and contractors to repair the leak and lower gas levels in the area.

College officials say they aren’t sure how long crews will need to fix the situation, however they say there isn’t a risk to other parts of the Moraine Park campus.

All students and staff at the campus are asked to avoid the area that is impacted by the leak.

Students are asked to be on the lookout for messages from instructors regarding any class location changes for Tuesday.

