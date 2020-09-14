QUITE BREEZY AND WARMER TUESDAY

Hazy skies over Wisconsin... Smoke from the western wildfires passing overhead.

Otherwise, as a warm front sweeps northward across the state bringing warmer air with it. Mild 50s are expected overnight and temperatures Tuesday will be well into the 70s with a few spots possibly hitting 80°. It will also be slightly humid with dew points mostly in the lower 60s. The return of the warmth and humidity will be accompanied by breezy southwest winds which could gust to around 30 mph.

Breezy conditions and mild weather continue Wednesday, but a cold front passes through bringing MUCH COLDER air by Thursday morning. By Thursday night frost concerns will return to portions of the area.

Otherwise, much of the week looks dry. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a shower when the cold front passes Wednesday... And a small chance of a thundershower late Sunday night or Monday.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: SW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

WEDNESDAY: W-NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and quite breezy. Feeling slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with increasing clouds. A shower possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Much cooler, but not as breezy. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly for mid-September. HIGH: 57 LOW 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 61 LOW 45

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Chance of showers, possible thunder. HIGH: 70

