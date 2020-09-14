Advertisement

QUITE BREEZY AND WARMER TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hazy skies over Wisconsin... Smoke from the western wildfires passing overhead.

Otherwise, as a warm front sweeps northward across the state bringing warmer air with it. Mild 50s are expected overnight and temperatures Tuesday will be well into the 70s with a few spots possibly hitting 80°. It will also be slightly humid with dew points mostly in the lower 60s. The return of the warmth and humidity will be accompanied by breezy southwest winds which could gust to around 30 mph.

Breezy conditions and mild weather continue Wednesday, but a cold front passes through bringing MUCH COLDER air by Thursday morning. By Thursday night frost concerns will return to portions of the area.

Otherwise, much of the week looks dry. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a shower when the cold front passes Wednesday... And a small chance of a thundershower late Sunday night or Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

TUESDAY: SW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

WEDNESDAY: W-NW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and quite breezy. Feeling slightly humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy with increasing clouds. A shower possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Much cooler, but not as breezy. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly for mid-September. HIGH: 57 LOW 38

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 61 LOW 45

SUNDAY: Mild and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain possible at NIGHT. HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

MONDAY: Chance of showers, possible thunder. HIGH: 70

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to cause hazy skies Monday evening, sprinkles possible

Updated: 2 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Wildfire smoke to cause hazy skies Monday evening, sprinkles possible

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Smoky haze and a warmer week

Updated: 6 hours ago
Temperatures climbing. The sky will look hazy due to West Coast wildfires.

Forecast

COOLER TODAY... WARMER AND BREEZY MID-WEEK

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

PARTLY SUNNY, MILD AND... SMOKY?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Latest News

Forecast

AREAS OF FOG TONIGHT, COOLER ON MONDAY

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Patchy fog overnight, cooler Monday

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Sun, clouds this evening, fog possible overnight

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Sun, clouds this evening, fog possible overnight

Forecast

SKIES BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT

Forecast

SKIES BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY TODAY

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Jenny Curtiss
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

RAIN ENDS TONIGHT... MORE SUNSHINE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...