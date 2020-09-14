Pence visits Janesville Monday, Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

MOSINEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Trump re-election campaign announced President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are making separate trips to the Badger State this week.

Pence will start the week speaking in Janesville on Monday, Sept. 14. Trump will cap off the week leading an event in Mosinee, outside Wausau, the night of Friday, Sept. 18.

The campaign says Pence will visit Wisconsin and Montana on Monday, promoting the administration’s America First trade deals and stronger national security and the “radical consequences” of electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Doors to the event at the Holiday Inn Conference Center open at 9 a.m. with the “Make America Great Again” event starting at 11.

Then, on Friday, the president will host a “Great American Comeback” event at Central Wisconsin Aviation, located at the Central Wisconsin Airport, at 7 P.M. He’ll fly into Mosinee after campaign events in Bemidji, Minn.

The campaign says the event in Mosinee will be general admission with doors opening at 4 P.M.

President Trump held a rally inside a hangar in Mosinee in October, 2018, less than two years into his presidency. The event attracted thousands of people.

