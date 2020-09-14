PARTLY SUNNY, MILD AND... SMOKY?

Advertisement

By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:35 AM CDT
Frost and fog fades away from the Northwoods this morning. Meanwhile, clouds will be floating across much of central Wisconsin today. They’re near a front that’s draped across the state. There’s an outside chance this front squeezes out a few sprinkles today, but otherwise we’ll see partly sunny skies. You may also notice a white, hazy glow to the skies at times... That’s actually wildfire smoke from large blazes out towards the Pacific Coast. At this time, we are not expecting any air quality issues.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today, with highs mostly in the middle to upper 60s. Some spots over central Wisconsin will be around 70 degrees this afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking warmer, with highs around 80 degrees. That’s because we’ll see a gusty southwest wind, giving us a late gasp of summer-like warmth. You may also notice a modest increase in the humidity tomorrow. However, a couple cool fronts will cause temperatures to tumble later in the week. By Friday, our high temperatures will be back in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TOMORROW

TODAY: NE/SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW 15-30 KTS WAVES: 3-7′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Slightly cooler... A touch of smoke? HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild. LOW: 56 (steady temps)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and windy. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy. Sun, then increasing clouds. Maybe a late shower? HIGH: 79 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Much cooler. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Quite cool. HIGH: 57 LOW 39

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly milder. HIGH: 61 LOW 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 68

