On the Clock: Packers’ season opener victory edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers get an important win against NFC rival, Minnesota Vikings. The Packers' 43-34 win on Sunday puts Green Bay in the win column for the team’s season opener.

WBAY’s Packers' panel, “On the Clock,” featuring ESPN Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio Mark Daniels, discussed the following topics:

Packers Offense/LaFleur Year 2

Aaron Rodgers’s Performance

Vikings 4th Quarter Scores

Davante Adams' Record Tying Game

Jaire Alexander’s Playmaking Ability

