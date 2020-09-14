On the Clock: Packers’ season opener victory edition
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers get an important win against NFC rival, Minnesota Vikings. The Packers' 43-34 win on Sunday puts Green Bay in the win column for the team’s season opener.
WBAY’s Packers' panel, “On the Clock,” featuring ESPN Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio Mark Daniels, discussed the following topics:
- Packers Offense/LaFleur Year 2
- Aaron Rodgers’s Performance
- Vikings 4th Quarter Scores
- Davante Adams' Record Tying Game
- Jaire Alexander’s Playmaking Ability
