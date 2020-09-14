Advertisement

Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Dangelo Dorsey killed two people and wounded three others before killing himself.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Dangelo Dorsey killed two people and wounded three others before killing himself.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a gunman killed himself after killing two people and wounding three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed police chase.

The agency says 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey opened fire inside a moving vehicle on Interstate 24 Sunday morning, killing one person and wounding another.

He then shot two other drivers on the interstate before carjacking a man and woman.

At some point, he killed the man and dumped his body along the interstate, then drove off with the woman.

The TBI says she was finally rescued after he flipped the SUV and killed himself.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Bonduel schools move to online classes for Monday

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The superintendent said some staff members need to quarantine and they had difficulty covering those positions.

National

Vinyl outsells CDs for first time since ’80s

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year, which hasn’t happened since the ’80s.

Coronavirus

UW-Madison Faculty Senate considers dropping spring break

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The proposal would extend winter break and discourage students from traveling long distances in the spring.

National

Gulf Coast residents brace for Sally, possible new hurricane

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally slowly churned toward them, with forecasters predicting landfall as a hurricane.

Latest News

National

Seattle's smoky air is health risk

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Experts say Seattle's air quality is a health risk as wildfires continue to burn in the state.

News

NICU Awareness Month

Updated: 42 minutes ago
A Kimberly family shares their experiences to let families know there is hope

National

Fund the First, a crowdfunding site just for first responders

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Kimberly family shares NICU story

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Their daughter Clara needed surgeries and spent 171 days in neonatal intensive care

National

Amazon to hire 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

National Politics

In defiance of Nevada governor, Trump holds indoor rally

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In open defiance of state regulations and his own administration’s pandemic health guidelines, President Donald Trump hosted his first indoor rally since June, telling a packed, nearly mask-less Nevada crowd that the nation was “making the last turn” in defeating the virus.