Advertisement

Lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair sells for more than $81,000

A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.
A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.(Source: National Archives)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A lock of Abraham Lincoln’s hair along with a bloodstained telegram about his 1865 assassination have been sold at auction for more than $81,000.

RR Auction of Boston says the items were sold during an auction that ended Saturday.

The roughly 2-inch (5 centimeter) long lock of hair was removed during Lincoln’s postmortem examination after he was fatally shot at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., by John Wilkes Booth.

It was presented to Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a Kentucky postmaster and a cousin of Mary Todd Lincoln, the 16th president’s widow.

No information about the buyer was released.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Search continues for gunman who shot California deputies

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities were continuing to search Monday for a gunman who walked up to a parked sheriff’s squad car and opened fire, critically wounding two Los Angeles County deputies in an ambush recorded on surveillance video.

News

Recruit found dead at Ft. Jackson identified as Kewaskum native

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials at Fort Jackson in Columbia said that the 29-year-old recruit from Wisconsin was found on Saturday morning.

Packers

On the Clock: Packers’ season opener victory edition

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Our panel of Packers pundits on Aaron Rodgers and Coach LaFleur's second-year offense, the game-tying score, Jaire Alexander's playmaking abilities, the Vikings' 4th quarter scores and more!

Sports

On the Clock: Season opener victory edition

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Our panel of Packers pundits on the Packers offense, Jaire Alexander's playmaking, and the Vikings' 4th quarter

Latest News

National

Oregon friends work to save town from flames

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
The three friends took their own equipment into town, including a water truck, and traveled throughout the community, putting out fires.

National

Experts doubt COVID-19 vaccine will be ready soon, despite Trump assurances

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
The Insitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says its updated model shows the United States could see more than 415,000 coronavirus deaths by New Year's Day.

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s torrent of falsehoods, Biden missteps

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By HOPE YEN and CALVIN WOODWARD
As the rhetoric flew during the past week, both Trump and Biden exaggerated accomplishments — Trump about himself and Biden about his son, Beau — as well as their own influence in reviving the auto industry.

National

Gulf Coast residents brace for possible new hurricane as Sally nears

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Sally is one of four active named storms in the Atlantic basin, but at least two of the storms are not expected to affect the United States.

National Politics

Fires raise fight over climate change before Trump’s visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California, Oregon and Washington state have seen historic wildfires that have burned faster and farther than ever before. Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger wildfires in the U.S. to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

News

Inmates at UP correctional facility took over housing unit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, facility staff and ERT members were able to move into the unit and retake control of the unit.