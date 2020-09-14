Kitchen fire forces two people out of Green Bay home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were forced out of their Green Bay apartment by a fire in the kitchen Monday morning.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says crews responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment on the 1200-block of Lore Lane, which is near Franklin Middle School, at 9:55 A.M.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly and contained the fire damage to the kitchen area, but the rest of the apartment sustained a lot of smoke damage and some water damage. The cost of the damage is estimated at $10,000.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

The people who were living there are getting help from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.