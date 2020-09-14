Advertisement

Inmates at UP correctional facility took over housing unit

By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KINCHELOE, Mich. (WILX)- Inmates at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula took over a housing unit Sunday night after a fight broke out at around 10:25 p.m.

One of the inmates involved was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

However, while that inmate was being transported, other prisoners left their cells and forced the officers out.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, facility staff and ERT members were able to move into the unit and retake control of it, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

All the prisoners were secured back into their cells, the release said.

