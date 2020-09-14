Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: DOJ closes investigation on fatal house fire in Oconto classified as “undetermined”

Oconto Fire Chief Josh Bostedt says freezing weather presented challenges in collecting evidence.
(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms with Action 2 News state investigators have closed the case on a deadly Oconto house fire that happened in January.

Investigators say the cause of the fire that killed four people is “undetermined.”

As we reported, firefighters first received calls about house fire on Fabry Street at around 3 a.m. on January 17. First responders later found the bodies of Katherine DeCoursin, 35, and her three children ages 11 to 15 inside of the home.

“Oconto is a small town, and usually, you know a lot of people by name,” said Chief Josh Bostedt with the Oconto Fire Department.

Bostedt served as the deputy chief of the department and was at home off-duty when he got the call about a house fire on Fabry Street.

“Upon arrival, there was already smoke and flames shooting through the exterior of this house,” said Bostedt. “The first-in crews attempted to make an entry but were unable to.”

This fire goes down as the worst in Oconto history.

The State Fire Marshal immediately started an investigation in January with the help of the Oconto Fire Department and Oconto Police Department as needed.

“The three entities worked hand-in-hand during that whole time trying to uncover any evidence that may show what might have caused the fire,” said Bostedt.

Freezing weather made that a challenge. Bostedt says water used to put out the flames froze items inside of the home that might have contained evidence. Investigators later put tarp around the house and tried to thaw its contents with heaters to gather information, but ultimately closed the case unable to determine how it started.

“There might be maybe multiple indicators as to what might have caused it, but it just couldn’t get ruled out to the one significant thing,” said Bostedt.

Today, the lot where the house once stood sits empty. A small cross put out after the fire is still staked in the ground, and the siding on the garage is still warped from the heat.

“No fire investigator likes to leave a fire classified as undetermined,” said Bostedt.

The fire chief tells Action 2 News the goal of any fire investigation is to find closure but admits that sometimes there is just too much damage or not enough evidence.

Bostedt hopes people will use the tragedy as a reminder about the importance of fire safety: “The importance of smoke alarms at home that are working. The importance of having your exit doors all available and useable, and the importance of having a fire safety plan.”

He says that stuff might have all been in place in this scenario calling it “an unfortunate incident that didn’t turn out in a positive way.”

Action 2 News does have a request in with the DOJ for records related to this case and will continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Investigation: Rogue online pharmacies selling meds laced with meth

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
How safe are the medications you're buying online? A five-year undercover investigation by DEA agents in Milwaukee led to the arrest and indictment of a Texas man they say was shipping prescription medications from foreign countries to Wisconsin, including Adderall laced with methamphetamine. We found serious concerns about the prevalence of rogue online pharmacies, based in other countries.

News

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Green Party bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing way for absentee ballot mailing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected the Green Party’s bid to get on presidential ballot, clearing the way for absentee ballot mailing.

News

Local school districts face teacher shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Local schools districts were forced to cancel classes for a day after several teachers had to quarantine.

News

Audiologist finds mask wearing has lead to more detection of hearing loss

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Masks can distort a person’s voice and make it harder to understand one another. But being unable to understand people with masks on can also be a sign of hearing loss.

Latest News

News

University of Wisconsin-Madison may eliminate spring break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The university’s Faculty Senate is expected to vote on revising the 2021 spring calendar at a meeting Monday.

News

Gas leak causes evacuation, cancellation of some classes at FdL’s Moraine Park Technical College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
College officials say classes in the E-Wing of Moraine Park Technical College are canceled for the rest of Monday, including evening classes in that portion of campus, due to a gas leak in the area

News

Bears becoming more common in Brown County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
A bear spotted in a backyard over the weekend just down the road from Austin Straubel International Airport is another reminder that bear sightings in Brown County continue to become more common.

News

State sees more than 700 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin health officials say they have confirmed more than 700 new coronavirus cases in the latest batch of test results, which were released Monday.

News

Green Bay Packers offering game day meals “to go”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packages range from $215 to $305 and feed approximately eight people.

News

Pence talks national security in Janesville; Trump flies to Mosinee Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Republican ticket bookends the work week with visits on Monday and Friday.